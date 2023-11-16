PNY wraps an electric motorcycle around a cargo box

Electric mobility startup PNY recently motored into the EICMA 2023 trade show with a urban delivery solution called the Ponie – an electric motorcycle in two-wheel and three-wheel flavors, each rocking a gaping hole in the belly for hauling cargo.

PNY was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Netzah Sadeh and Propel's Roy Grinfeld to develop a "fresh and ambitious" mobility solution for the last-mile-delivery market. That vision shapes up as the Ponie, which is described as "a workhorse so efficient, it can easily replace delivery vans."

The two-wheeled Ponie P2 sits within the L3E-A1 moto category in Europe, sports a 4-kW motor and can ride up to 90 km/h (56 mph). It has a per-charge range of 150 km (93 miles) at 35 km/h (22 mph), though it's not clear whether that figure is with or without cargo, and obviously higher speeds will deplete the battery faster. A built-in 10-A charger makes for a full top-up in around 8.5 hours, though a 30-minute fast-charge will result in 60 km of range.

In addition to a rear rack, the Ponie P2 can accommodate cargo bags, a custom storage box and more in the belly of the patented frame PNY

This model weighs in at 140 kg (308.6 lb) with the 6.7-kWh NCM battery, and is reckoned good for hauling up to 200 kg (441 lb), including the rider. Cargo capacity is split between 300 liters on the rear rack and 115 liters in its belly. At EICMA 2023, the Ponie P2 was shown with two cargo boxes within the frame, along with another behind the seat, but there are a number of box and accessory options available.

"From the start, we developed the Ponie to be able to adapt to the various needs of couriers for retail chains, shipping company drivers, professionals with large tool boxes, catering companies, rescue and recovery forces," explained the company. "Through the simple installation of various boxes and carriers, the Ponie can be adapted to any need."

The versatile e-moto has been designed with "an extremely low center of gravity" for improved stability – fully loaded or not. It absorbs uneven terrain courtesy of dual rear shocks and an upside-down telescoping fork, it rolls on a 110/80-14 tire to the front and 110/90-12 in back, and there's ABS braking with a 270-mm disc to the front and 180 mm at the rear.

Rounding out the given specs are a 780-mm (30.7-in) seat height (with room on the ergonomic seat for rider and passenger), wide footpads, an integrated skid plate, a 7-inch full-color display that's reported ready for CarPlay, a USB charging port in the lockable glove box and another on the handlebar, dual headlights, and a double-leg kickstand.

The Ponie P3 model shown with lockable cargo box at EICMA 2023 PNY

Also on display at the EICMA 2023 expo was the Ponie P3, which is essentially a three-wheeled version of the P2, but was shown rocking a lockable cargo box below the rider.

This model tips the scales a little heavier at 145 kg (319.6 lb), features two wheels to the front wearing 90/90-12 tires and one at the back with a 110/90-12 tire, and the front hydraulic disc brakes measure 153 mm in diameter, while the rear disc comes in at 180 mm. Otherwise, it's pretty much the same story.

Production timetables have not been shared, but the company told us that it's currently working to finalize its distribution network so pricing is still to be determined.

Source: PNY