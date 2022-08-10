US startup leans into commuter e-mobility with Anthem electric moto

While some electric moto makers focus on high performance and long range, others are aiming at the commuter market. California startup Ryvid has launched an around-town electric moto called the Anthem that also has enough pep for highway riding.

"Founded by enthusiasts, engineered by innovators, and designed by aerospace industry gearheads," Ryvid has built the Anthem around a stainless steel chassis that tips the scales at just 12 lb (5.4 kg), and distributed the bike's weight low for the promise of a "nimble, easy to manage and ultra-responsive" ride. Its curb weight is given as 240 lb (109 kg) including the battery, or 175 lb (79.4 kg) without, and the seat height can be adjusted from 30 inches to 34 (76.2 - 86.3 cm) – making it more accessible for shorter riders.

The electric moto features a fully enclosed drive assembly to the rear with an integrated 10-hp (7.5-kW), 72-V air-cooled motor along with a variable-ratio poly chain and HTD carbon belt final drive rocking a 4.7 gear ratio that "transforms electrons into speed with whip-snap ease" for cruising at speed. That translates to a peak torque of 53 lb.ft (72 Nm), or 250 lb.ft at the wheel thanks to the final drive, and top speeds in excess of 75 mph (120 km/h).

The Anthem is designed for motoring around the city, and beyond

The bike's 4.3-kWh Li-ion battery pack can be removed and rolled on its caster wheels for charging indoors (the unit weight in at 65 lb/29.5 kg), or even hot-swapped for a fresh one kept at the office for longer commutes. Top-ups are reckoned to take six hours over a 110-V household supply, or half that over 220 volts. In eco mode, the Anthem could see folks getting over 75 miles (120 km) per charge, or more than 50 miles (80 km) in sport mode – so long as regen braking is not employed.

Elsewhere, there's a 4.9-inch daylight-visible TFT display for trip info and ride metrics, it rolls along on 17-inch wheels wrapped in a 120/70 tire to the front and a 160/60 at the rear, stopping power is provided by dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes with a 310-mm rotor to the front and 240 mm at the back, adjustable inverted suspension forks and a rear shock help smooth out uneven terrain, and the e-moto can support rider and passenger to a maximum weight of 400 lb (181.5 kg).

The 4.7-kWh Li-ion battery can be removed from the chassis, and rolled along on built-in casters to charge indoors

Pre-sales for the Anthem Launch Edition – which is limited to a production run of a thousand bikes – start on August 14 priced at US$7,800, with the first bikes estimated to start shipping in the (Northern Hemisphere) summer of 2023.

The Launch Edition models will feature white, gray or gold body panels, electrically actuated seat-height adjustment via controls on the handlebar and serialized engraving. The video below has more.

Ryvid Anthem Launch Edition

Source: Ryvid