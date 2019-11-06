Segway heads off-road with a pair of electric dirt bikes

It is best known for its self-balancing two wheeler, but these days Segway-Ninebot is about far more than oddball personal mobility machines. Driving the point home at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas this week, the company has turned up with its first electric dirt bikes, offering thrill seekers a couple of new ways to venture off-road.

Segway has introduced two versions of its Dirt eBike, both of which are billed as part mountain bike, part dirt bike. The X260 is the larger of the two with 19-inch tires, 10.6-inch (27-cm) of ground clearance and 3.3 inches of suspension travel (85 mm).

It tips the scales at 55 kg (121.3 lb) and the 5 kW electric motor spins up 184.3 ft lb (250 Nm) of torque (measured at the wheel rather than the motor – there's significant reduction gearing involved). This powers the X260 to a top speed of 75 km/h (46.6 mph). Range, meanwhile, is listed as 120 km (74.6 mi).

The X160 is the smaller sibling and weighs an even more manageable 48 kg (106 lb). It has 17-inch tires, a minimum ground clearance of 8.7 in (22 cm), three inches (7.5 cm) of suspension travel and packs a 3 kW motor generating 162.2 ft lb (220 Nm) of torque. Its onboard battery should allow for 65 km (40.4 mi) of off-road range (though these figures will depend heavily on what type of terrain you’re tackling).

Both machines feature electronic throttle control, adjustable front forks and adjustable suspension. They can also be modified with standard motorbike parts.

If this electrified two-wheeler is looking a little familiar to you, then you’re not alone. Segway’s Dirt eBikes carry a strong resemblance to the Sur-Ron Light Bee, which was introduced last year to great success due to its very consumer-friendly $3,000 price point.

Building two of its own electric dirt bikes from what appears to be the same frame has led to some marginal differences in the specs, but Segway is intent on keeping the prices low. The X160 will be priced at $3,000, while the larger X260 will cost $4,500. They will become available in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Segway-Ninebot