Sena's Phantom is a purpose-built, fully-integrated smart helmet

"Smart" is everywhere. From smart cars to smart refrigerators, new technology vows to make human life easier. And while motorcycle helmets have long been all about protection, Sena has just made its new range of helmets smart.

Sena has been at the forefront of motorcycle connectivity for several decades. In addition to a large assortment of Bluetooth communicators, the brand has pivoted towards its own range of helmets that come integrated with its very own communications technology.

Now, the Phantom becomes Sena’s very first smart helmet. It’s also the company’s first full-face ECE 22.06 helmet, created and manufactured in its brand-new, high-tech facility. It’s a major milestone for Sena as it has designed and produced a full-face helmet in-house for the first time, which, as per the brand, guarantees optimal integration of safety, enhanced communication, ergonomics, and acoustic comfort.

The Phantom is Sena's first full-face ECE 22.06 helmet Sena

The Phantom helmet is built as a single unit, with all parts embedded internally for improved aerodynamics and a sleeker look. It has two internal antennas for communication. It's powered by Sena's Mesh Intercom 3.0 for group communication, and by the cell-based Wave intercom system for connectivity when riders are farther apart.

It works on the Bluetooth 5.3 protocol, which helps you manage calls, music, and GPS. You can easily change tracks or adjust the volume level thanks to the user-friendly jog dial on the side, which keeps your focus on the road.

The flush-mounted buttons on the Phantom are a key part of its design approach, which eliminates the need for a large external device and leaves a clean finish. The battery, too, is integrated into the helmet's structure. You get 35 hours of talk time after only 2.5 hours of charging. Mighty impressive!

Considering the sound is pumped through second-generation Harmon Kardon speakers with acoustic chambers, expect it to be top-notch. Acoustically engineered padding and AI-based noise cancellation work in tandem to keep ambient and wind noise at bay.

The Phantom features Harmon Kardon speakers with acoustic chambers Sena

Another noteworthy innovation comes in the form of LED lighting. Yup, you read that right. The helmet features running and brake lights in the back, in addition to a flashlight positioned on the chin bar, looking ahead. Now, I don't know about you, but on a dark, lone road, it could make the world of a difference for being spotted by others.

This feature isn't exactly novel – there are other helmets already that have it too, and you can even get a stick-on brake light that uses an accelerometer. But hey, the whole point of this helmet is that everything comes together, in one package.

"The Phantom embodies a new level of synergy between software and hardware. By integrating every component under one roof, we’ve unlocked unprecedented opportunities to optimize performance, design, and functionality, delivering a product that sets a new standard for smart helmet innovation," said Sena CEO Tae Kim.

Installing the Sena Motorcycles App on your iOS or Android smartphone allows you to customize the electronics per your fancy, and upgrade firmware and software over the air.

The Sena Motorcycles App allows you to customize the electronics per your fancy, and upgrade firmware and software over the air Sena

The helmet's shell is made of composite fiberglass, and the visor comes Pinlock-ready. It weighs around 3.7 lb (1.6 kg) for a medium-sized lid, so it’s a fairly light helmet, even with all the electronics inside. It comes in sizes ranging from small to XXL

The Phantom is priced at US$499, and will be available at Sena Authorized retailers as of next month. At that price, it isn't exactly affordable, but then, that's not the point. This helmet is designed for riders who want more from their gear, particularly more functionality and connectivity, in addition to safety.

Now, if I’m being completely honest, I thought AI-powered helmets like Intelligent Cranium’s iC-R were overkill. To shell out thousands of dollars for a piece of gear like that seemed ridiculous. At the price point Sena has chosen for the Phantom, though, I’m definitely interested. It’s everything most riders want – all with the convenience of a one-stop solution.

Source: Sena