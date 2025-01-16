This AI motorcycle helmet promises 100% blind-spot elimination

AI, AI, AI … It’s everywhere, right? Well, AI has now made its way to motorcycle helmets. Gone are the days of cautious shoulder checks. Intelligent Cranium Helmets promises to provide riders with the highest level of protection by combining improved visibility, crash detection, and seamless connectivity into a single, high-tech helmet.

After showing a design concept back in 2015, the company has finally been able to produce an actual mass-produced, retail-ready product that is full as a tick with futuristic functionality. It’s called the iC-R, which is actually a range of four smart motorcycle helmet models, each with an added set of features to tickle your fancy. It was unveiled at CES 2025, and proved successful at garnering a fair amount of attention in the moto world.

But first, who is Intelligent Cranium Helmets? The Virginia-based company started in 2015 with a safety-first smart helmet tech approach that put a prime focus on integrating artificial intelligence into its product range.

"While driving to work one day, I noticed a number of motorcyclists traveling in the same direction I was," says CEO and co-founder, Ambrose Dodson. "I observed the motorcyclists repeatedly turning their heads whenever they needed to change lanes, and I said to myself – there has to be a safer way for these riders to ride."

iC-R Pre-orders Now Shipping & Official Launch

The focal point of the AI helmet is its elaborate 240-degree field of vision. How is that possible, you ask? Tiny dual rear cameras reportedly eliminate blind spots, which are a significant safety risk for motorcycle riders, enabling you to spot cars and obstructions without having to turn your head around.

What's more, there’s a 1080p/60fps action camera at the front of the helmet that covers a 120-degree angle. This means that the total effective field of view sums up to a mammoth 300 degrees!

And just like most of the premium cars these days, this AI helmet also comes with a proximity warning system. It’s an essential line of defense against possible side-impact collisions, alerting you when you start straying from your lane. And in the event that there is a crash, the helmet's crash detection system can immediately phone 911. That is, if the rider is immobile for more than 15 seconds. Pretty neat.

The helmet boasts a 1080p/60fps actioncam at the front, that covers a 120-degree angle Intelligent Cranium Helmets

A heads-up display (HUD) is responsible for providing important information without diverting your attention while on the bike. All pertinent information – such as speed, navigational cues, and incoming messages – will pop up in an easy-to-read format.

As for connectivity, the AI helmet offers three modes of communication with fellow riders: Duplex Bluetooth Mesh, Unlimited Range Mobile Network for up to 15 riders, and a wireless PTT intercom system. This means you'll be able to stay in touch with your buddies no matter how far away they are from you.

If you're someone who likes to record their motorcycle journeys and adventures, this helmet can double up as an actioncam too. All you have to do is use a voice command like, "Hey, record my ride," and the front and rear cameras will fire away.

This functionality does away with the need for external cameras like a GoPro HERO 13 Black or DJI Action 5 Pro. In comparison, the Sena 50C headset has a 120-degree FOV camera, a Mesh/Bluetooth intercom, and no screens – it lasts an hour and 40 minutes on a charge.

You’d expect the iC-R's battery life to be limited, considering all that the helmet offers. ICH states a 5 to 7-hour runtime, which seems more than adequate for most users. Of course, that means a big battery.

A big battery equals heavier weight – 8.1 lb (3.7 kg) to be precise. That’s roughly twice as heavy as the Shoei Neotec 3, which weighs 4.15 lb (1.8 kg). Thankfully, Intelligent Cranium Helmets does acknowledge that shortcoming, and is working at reducing the weight of the helmet by around 300 - 400 grams.

Lest you forget, it’s still a piece of safety equipment, even with all the AI decor on it. So it needs to be equally safe as the likes of an Arai, Klim, or Shoei helmet. It’s already attained DOT certification, while Snell and ECE testing are ongoing and are expected to be completed soon.

How much does this cutting-edge motorcycle helmet cost? The Economy Edition iC-Re starts at US$650. Next, the Rider Edition iC-R costs $1,165, the Sport Edition iC-Rs goes for $1,675, while the top-of-the-line Sport Plus Edition iC-Rs+ will set you back $1,850. Of course, as you move up the range, you get your hands on more features.

A heads-up display (HUD) pops down providing all the important information inside the helmet Intelligent Cranium Helmets

By way of comparison, the aforementioned Shoei Neotec 3 comes in at $899, with a fancy decal costing you $999. So by no means is the iC-R range of helmets cheap. But it would likely cost you way more to get a regular helmet and then add the numerous rider aids to replicate the features of the iC-R.

Personally, I hate the idea of extra bits of information popping in front of your eyes inside the helmet. The rest of it seems useful, but the truth is the road itself demands 100% of your attention. To deviate from that, even for a split second, is not something I’d consider myself. But then I’m someone who likes his helmets conventional. Maybe I need more convincing.

Source: Intelligent Cranium Helmets