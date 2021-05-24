Tarform Luna electric motorcycle gets sleek new cafe racer version

Brooklyn's Tarform Motorcycles has released the cafe racer version of its Luna electric motorcycle. It's not vastly different from the original Scrambler version, but it highlights the modular flexibility of the platform and has a few nice touches.

With production still set to begin this year, Tarform is now offering two versions of the Luna, both priced at the same rather harsh US$24,000. The original bike is now known as the Scrambler Edition, with a hint of off-road flavor, and the new one will be known as the Racer Edition.

Little of substance changes here; both bikes share the same retro-futuristic body shape, the same 11.8-kWh battery pack, the same 55-hp electric motor and the same 440-lb (200-kg) weight.

The changes are thus mainly aesthetic, with a side order of functionality; the Racer Edition will wear slightly less funky-looking Avon Sport ST street tires, it'll sit an inch and a half lower on firmer, street-focused suspension. The unassuming headlight bucket on the Scrambler is replaced with a grilled-over aerodynamic mini-fairing that works with the look of the bike. The battery box gets some new wavy lines, which we think look terrific – although they've done a pretty good job there with the Scrambler, too.

The changes are primarily aesthetic, with black anodized bars, swingarm, indicators and mirrors, and a new headlight unit Paola Franqui / Tarform

And then there's the handlebars. Probably the most recognizable part of the cafe racer aesthetic is a pair of low-slung clip-ons on a naked bike. Not here. The Tarform Luna Racer Edition has the same sensuously machined metal flat bar as the Scrambler, but here it's anodized in black, along with the swingarm, pillion footrests, mirrors and indicator pods.

Cafe racer aficionados might bemoan the lack of downward-angled clip-ons, and the associated riding position, but the modular concept here doesn't go quite that far. The bike's attractive digital dash is built into the handlebar assembly, so the bar stays.

While 24 grand is a lot for a motorcycle, especially one that probably only goes around 120 miles (~200 km) around town, or 60-odd miles (~100 km) on the highway before it needs a long stop at a charge point, Tarform does throw in some tasty bits and pieces to sweeten the deal: keyless ignition, a 180-degree rear view camera and haptic bliindspot feedback through the bars are probably the highlights.

The pretty machined flat bar stays, which will annoy cafe racer connoisseurs Paola Franqui / Tarform

There's also a "sonic aura" acoustic sound to announce your presence on the street, regen braking, Bluetooth connectivity, three riding modes and a 3.5-kW onboard charger.

There's still no word on what suspension and brakes the regular bikes will rock, but if you get a Founder Edition (price unknown), you can get yourself some Ohlins gear front and rear with fancy ISR Performance brakes, as well as hand-formed aluminum for the bodywork and trellis frame, wherever that's supposed to be.

Tarform's taking $500 deposits now, with bikes allegedly rolling later this year. They're certainly nice lookers. The video below shows the Scrambler version, so just pretend some bits are black.

Source: Tarform