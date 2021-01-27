Triumph unleashes its most powerful Speed Triple ever

Since 1994, when the T309 was first introduced with an 885-cc in-line three-cylinder motor from Triumph’s Daytona superbike, the pioneering Speed Triple has stood tall in the streetfighter class.

The Speed Triple has evolved over more than quarter of a century, getting its signature “bug-eye” twin headlights with the second generation in 1997, before growing to 955 cc. Several years later, when Triumph had abandoned the superbike class and had turned the Daytona into a very successful 675-cc supersport, the Speed Triple got an even bigger 1050-cc engine. That triple powered the latest three generations of the model, until the transition to Euro 5 norms called for another overhaul.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in Matt Silver Ice color Triumph

The result takes center stage in the all-new 2021 Triumph Speed Triple RS; a brand new 1160-cc in-line triple that catapults output to 177.4 hp at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm at 9,000 rpm. That’s quite a jump from the 148 hp the previous model produced and, to top it off, the 2021 model is 10 kg (22 lb) lighter, announced at 198 kg (436.5 lb) all fueled-up and ready to go.

Although larger in capacity, the new engine revs lighter and higher, as 12 percent less inertia assisted in raising its operational ceiling by 650 rpm.

The motor hangs from a new cast aluminum frame that retains more or less the same geometry and dimensions as the previous model.

With 177.5 hp on tap, the wheelie control system of the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will have its plate full Triumph

Electronic management is assigned to a new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), providing sophisticated control to the Continental MIB-EVO cornering ABS and the cornering traction control (TC). Both are adjustable, with the TC offering four sensitivity levels (Rain, Road, Sport, Track), while the ABS can be dialed to either Road or Track setting.

Conveniently enough, the new Speed Triple offers five riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider customizable), each featuring accordingly preset ABS and TC settings. The rider controls and adjusts everything via a new five-inch color TFT screen and buttons on the handlebars.

The standard electronic equipment list also includes keyless ignition, cruise control, front wheel lift control and the My Triumph Connectivity kit.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in Sapphire Black color Triumph

As was the case with the previous RS version, Öhlins provides the fully adjustable NIX30 43-mm inverted forks and ΤΤΧ36 monoshock. In the braking department though, the 2021 Speed Triple takes it up a notch with Brembo’s latest high-end Stylema calipers.

The standard RS trim also includes an assist-and-slip clutch, as well as Triumph Shift Assist.

According to Triumph’s modern tradition the RS is the top-spec model of the family, and we should expect the standard Speed Triple 1200 coming sometime soon. It will probably run on the same motor, with lower-spec suspension and brakes, and perhaps less electronics in order to ensure a friendlier price.

Triumph could also use this new engine to power new projects, such as a fresh Tiger 1200, or perhaps a power cruiser that would fill the gap between the Bonneville Speedmaster and the Rocket 3, while taking the fight straight to Ducati's Diavel 1260.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is expected to hit showrooms by the end of March, starting at US$18,300.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles

