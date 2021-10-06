Triumph expands its affordable lineup with 2022 Tiger Sport 660

The second model to join Triumph’s new entry-level range comes in the shape of a street adventurer and is based on the new 660 cc three-cylinder powerplant that was first introduced with the 2021 Trident roadster.

As large-capacity adventure bikes keep on growing bigger, mightier and more expensive, there’s a new middleweight class brewing below, featuring models like the 2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660.

This trend towards lower capacities seems like a direct response to a new wave of Chinese motorcycles that have made an impact in several European markets. There’s hardly a better example than QJ Motor-owned Benelli, whose TRK502 adventure bike dethroned the venerable BMW R 1250 GS from Italy’s top sales spot.

Triumph had just recently unveiled a new inline 660 cc three-cylinder engine in a naked roadster, the Trident 660, and it was just a matter of time before it would find its way to more motorcycles.

The Korosi Red and Graphite color combo may well prove to be the hottest option for the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Triumph Motorcycles

Unlike the Tiger Sport 850, which rolls on a 19-inch front tire and offers the most affordable entry point of the dual-purpose Tiger models, the Tiger Sport 660 takes on a different challenge. The selection of 17-inch wheels suggests an asphalt-oriented motorcycle – just like the patriarch of the modern Tiger Sport family, the 1050, that has fallen victim to Euro 5 rules.

The inline triple’s output is on par with the Trident, producing 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm, having to push a mass of 206 kg (454.2 lb) that includes a full 17-liter fuel tank.

Keeping costs low, Triumph opted for a basic kit that includes only what’s necessary. A slip and assist clutch as standard, two-channel ABS, disengageable traction control, and a couple of riding modes (Road and Rain) that, as per Triumph’s habit, don’t alter the power output but rather modulate throttle responsiveness.

The rider of the 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sits in front of a TFT screen that can be optionally enhanced with a Bluetooth connectivity kit Triumph Motorcycles

The rest of the motorcycle is pretty basic as well, featuring Showa suspensions that are mostly non-adjustable, except for the rear spring’s preload. Brakes are handled by Nissin, with a pair of two-pot calipers at the front acting on 310-mm disks.

The rider reads all the basic data via a TFT screen, and can further enhance its functionality with the optional My Triumph connectivity kit that adds navigation, GoPro camera controls, phone call and music information on screen.

The 2022 Tiger Sport 660 is expected to be a competent tourer, so an adjustable screen and fixed pannier mounts are included in the bike’s standard trim.

Pricing starts from US$9,295. It will be available in three color options, grey, red and blue, supported by a collection of more than 40 official accessories to cater for practical and cosmetic needs.

Product page: Tiger Sport 660

