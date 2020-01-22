© 2020 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Triumph releases Alpine and Desert special editions of the Tiger 1200

By Loz Blain
January 21, 2020
Triumph releases Alpine and De...
Triumph has expanded the Tiger 1200 adventure bike range with new Alpine and Desert special editions
Triumph has expanded the Tiger 1200 adventure bike range with new Alpine and Desert special editions
View 12 Images
The Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition is conceived as a twisty road tourer
1/12
The Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition is conceived as a twisty road tourer
Those curvy Triumph frames always make for attractive shapes
2/12
Those curvy Triumph frames always make for attractive shapes
Cast wheels make the Alpine edition much more road focused
3/12
Cast wheels make the Alpine edition much more road focused
LED lighting and electrically adjustable screen
4/12
LED lighting and electrically adjustable screen
The left switchgear has a touch of button pox about it, but if it means we get cruise control, we're cool with it
5/12
The left switchgear has a touch of button pox about it, but if it means we get cruise control, we're cool with it
Electronically adjustable WP suspension at both ends, with the semi-active rear reactive to what happens up front
6/12
Electronically adjustable WP suspension at both ends, with the semi-active rear reactive to what happens up front
The Desert Edition is more off-road focused
7/12
The Desert Edition is more off-road focused
Spoked 19- and 17-inch wheels are tubeless-ready
8/12
Spoked 19- and 17-inch wheels are tubeless-ready
Obligatory gratuitous mud splatter shot
9/12
Obligatory gratuitous mud splatter shot
Desert Edition is ready to get dirty
10/12
Desert Edition is ready to get dirty
The Alpine and Desert editions bring the Tiger 1200 range up to seven different bikes
11/12
The Alpine and Desert editions bring the Tiger 1200 range up to seven different bikes
Triumph has expanded the Tiger 1200 adventure bike range with new Alpine and Desert special editions
12/12
Triumph has expanded the Tiger 1200 adventure bike range with new Alpine and Desert special editions

Triumph has split its adventure bike lineup even further with the addition of two new special editions to its big, bad Tiger 1200. The new Desert Edition takes aim at sandy off-roading, while the Alpine Edition is more of a mountain road tourer.

Both special editions feature titanium Arrow exhausts, which save some weight off these bulky beasts and add a nice tone to the engine, as well as up/down quickshifters.

Both share the same basic platform: the 1,200cc whistling Trumpy triple engine making a very ample 141 horses and 122 Nm (90 lb-ft), the six-axis IMU that enables lean angle-sensitive ABS and traction control, the trick electronically adjustable semi-active WP suspension, the mode-selectable ride-by-wire throttle, with cruise control, the adventure-ready luggage options, and nice little luxury touches like keyless ignition and electrically adjustable screens.

Obligatory gratuitous mud splatter shot
Obligatory gratuitous mud splatter shot

The Desert Edition basically builds off the Tiger 1200 XCx off-road focused machine with its 32-spoke, tubeless-ready 19- and 17-inch rims, adding the Arrow exhaust and quickshifter as well as a "sandstorm" paint job, sticker kit and radiator badges. The Alpine edition is based on the XRx, adding the exhaust, quickshifter, a "Snowdonia White" paint job, sticker kit and radiator badges.

These new additions mean the Tiger 1200 range is now split into no less than seven bikes, with the XR, XRx, XRt, XCx and XCa being the "standard" options. There's also four different Tiger 800s and six different Tiger 900s to choose from, as well as the 1050 Tiger Sport and – to stretch the brief a bit – the Scrambler 1200 bikes. Good luck looking for your noodle in that bowl of spaghetti!

Source: Triumph

Tags

MotorcyclesTriumphAdventure Bikes
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More