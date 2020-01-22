Triumph releases Alpine and Desert special editions of the Tiger 1200

Triumph has split its adventure bike lineup even further with the addition of two new special editions to its big, bad Tiger 1200. The new Desert Edition takes aim at sandy off-roading, while the Alpine Edition is more of a mountain road tourer.

Both special editions feature titanium Arrow exhausts, which save some weight off these bulky beasts and add a nice tone to the engine, as well as up/down quickshifters.

Both share the same basic platform: the 1,200cc whistling Trumpy triple engine making a very ample 141 horses and 122 Nm (90 lb-ft), the six-axis IMU that enables lean angle-sensitive ABS and traction control, the trick electronically adjustable semi-active WP suspension, the mode-selectable ride-by-wire throttle, with cruise control, the adventure-ready luggage options, and nice little luxury touches like keyless ignition and electrically adjustable screens.

Obligatory gratuitous mud splatter shot Triumph Motorcycles

The Desert Edition basically builds off the Tiger 1200 XCx off-road focused machine with its 32-spoke, tubeless-ready 19- and 17-inch rims, adding the Arrow exhaust and quickshifter as well as a "sandstorm" paint job, sticker kit and radiator badges. The Alpine edition is based on the XRx, adding the exhaust, quickshifter, a "Snowdonia White" paint job, sticker kit and radiator badges.

These new additions mean the Tiger 1200 range is now split into no less than seven bikes, with the XR, XRx, XRt, XCx and XCa being the "standard" options. There's also four different Tiger 800s and six different Tiger 900s to choose from, as well as the 1050 Tiger Sport and – to stretch the brief a bit – the Scrambler 1200 bikes. Good luck looking for your noodle in that bowl of spaghetti!

Source: Triumph