TVS seeks to challenge KTM with its RTS X Supermoto

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS seems to be on a roll at the Bharat Mobility Expo in India, unveiling one striking concept after another. And now it’s set its eyes on the KTM 390 SMC Supermoto with the RTS X Supermoto.

This new concept bike is based on TVS’ well-established RTR 310 platform. The new 300cc engine along with a sharp innovative design help it stand out and help make it a thrilling addition to the supermoto market. But before we take a closer look at this bike, let’s first understand what supermoto motorcycles are all about.

These bikes are sort of a cross between street and dirt bikes that have smaller wheels and rims, modified suspension, and a larger front brake. They were initially made for supermoto races (which combined three different kinds of terrain: paved roads, motocross-like obstacles, and flat-track hard-packed dirt), but street-legal models followed soon after.

The TVS RTS X gets long-travel suspension in true supermoto style that comprises of 43mm USD forks upfront TVS

The first thing that got my attention on the RTS X Supermoto was the design, reminding me of a certain Ducati Hypermotard. There are angular lines across the bike with a muscular mudguard and sharp front headlight at the front. The tail section, in contrast, is simpler and slimmer, sporting a long single-seat setup. The white-yellow paint job looks neat as well.

A dirtbike-inspired chassis, long-travel suspension 43-mm USD forks up front and a monoshock down back, 17-inch alloy wheels, and road-biased tires – there’s not much TVS hasn’t packed in the supermoto.

For the engine, there is a brand-new RT-XD4 299cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit, which TVS debuted a few months back in India. It is coupled to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The TVS RTS X Supermoto gets a brand-new RT-XD4 299cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine TVS

It produces 35 hp and 21 lb-ft (28.5 Nm) of torque. Per TVS, the motorcycle goes from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 6.3 seconds – for a 300cc bike, that’s not too bad.

It sports a trellis frame chassis with an overall weight of only 315 lb (143 kg). The gas tank isn't the biggest – a mere 2.1 gallons (8.2 L) – meaning more fuel stops. In addition, its seat height of 34.4 inches (875 mm) might make shorter riders a tad uneasy.

The bike does get dual-channel switchable ABS, a 300-mm petal disc in front, and a 240-mm petal disc in the back for braking. And there's tail-integrated exhaust – when was the last time you saw that on an “entry-level” moto?

The TVS RTS X Supermoto concept boasts a tail-integrated underbelly exhaust system TVS

The supermoto segment is one that is building rapidly. It’s no longer just for the likes of more expensive premium options like the Ducati Hypermotard and KTM 690 SMC R – the likes of the Suzuki DR-Z4SM, the upcoming KTM 390 SMC R and now the TVS RTS X are expanding offerings for those on a tighter budget.

Official production plans remain unannounced for now, but TVS' ambitious foray into the supermoto segment might ring alarm bells at KTM given there may be another (and most probably cheaper) competitor in town.

Source: via ZigWheels