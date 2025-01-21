Cube-inspired e-scooter offers unique "range boost" feature

Electric motorcycles have gotten wild in recent times. We’ve seen some whacky concepts … from a transparent electric motorcycle that looks like a Nintendo console to a folding electric motorcycle. Now, the India-based TVS motor has whipped up a rather funky cube-inspired electric scooter concept.

The Vision iQube concept was another highlight of the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo in India. Let's start with its most obvious feature – its design. With its boxy form, unique apron, and sleek handlebar, the Vision iQube Concept is unlike any other e-moto I've seen in the past. Its headlight unit incorporates the iQube motif, which is even more noticeable when it glows - a nice touch indeed.

The handlebar seems to be tapered towards the side - which is quite unusual for scooters. Its small seat and contoured body panels further add to its appeal.

Powering the concept is a 3.4-kWh fixed battery pack with a claimed range of about 93 miles (150 km) on a single charge. Interestingly, TVS has built in the ability to add two additional 1-kWh batteries as “range boosters” that increase the range by an extra 25 to 32 miles (40 to 50 km).

There goes your range anxiety. But keep in mind, you will only be able to opt for these range boosters if TVS decides to install swap stations in the future.

But that’s not all. There's a rear camera and a head-up display (HUD) – though I’m not quite sure how that is more helpful than a conventional instrument cluster as you’d still have to look down at the HUD screen.

Then, there are what TVS calls “floating buttons” on either side of the handlebar, which I’m guessing are to control the HUD. Sure, they are fun to look at, but only time will tell if these bits will make their way to a final production version.

While there’s not much information on the chassis and the build, we do know that Vision iQube sits on large 14-inch wheels on both ends. There’s also a height-adjustable seat that accommodates riders of various sizes.

That’s more or less it, since TVS hasn’t shared many details about the concept yet. Whether it leads to a production model or not, only time will tell.

