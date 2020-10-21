Texan EV startup unveils fat-tired Volcon Grunt farm bike

A new Texan startup has announced its first electric motorcycle. The awkwardly named Volcon Grunt is a fat-wheeled off-roader with a hundred-mile range, and it'll soon be followed by a pair of side-by-side four-wheelers built for practicality and fun.

The Grunt looks about as simple as they get: a mid-drive motor supplies up to 50 horsepower and 75 lb-ft (102 Nm) to the rear wheel via a single-speed chain drive. It's geared for a top speed around 60 mph (96 km/h), which is plenty for banging around in the dirt, and it'll get there from a standing start in around six seconds.

It's got a headlight, a brake light, a dash, a bench seat and a set of fairly uninspiring looking suspension, although the tires are so huge and chunky they'll clearly add plenty of cushioning. Volcon says it'll do around 100 miles (160 km) to a charge, and the battery's swappable if you want to keep it running.

Waterproof enough to be ridden completely submerged through a river, the Grunt is conceived as more of an ag bike, or farm bike, than as a wild, wheelie-popping fun machine. As such it's probably decently specified for the job, although I know a few farmer types that like the odd wild wheelie too, and this won't blow their skirts up too much.

The Grunt offers 50 hp, 100 miles of range and some limited carrying capacity via an accessory rack Volcon

Pricing starts at US$5,995, with deliveries starting in 2021. It's unclear what the options might be to take that figure higher. It's certainly a lot more expensive than a cheap 200cc single-cylinder farm bike, but on the other hand, it'll probably cover the majority of daily farm tasks on a charge, never needing fuel and more or less eliminating maintenance, so perhaps over a lifetime of use the equation will make sense.

Volcon plans to follow it up by launching two sporty-looking UTVs in 2021 and 2022: the two-seat Stag and the four-seat Beast, which also has a rear tray for carrying beer or hay bales. Both promise quality Fox Factory suspension and the Beast will live up to its name with 450 hp and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, making it a pretty wild proposition on the trails. It also promises 4.5-second 0-60-mph (96.5-km/h) sprints, a top speed of 80 mph (129 km/h) and a 150-mile (241-km) range. Giddy up!

Source: Volcon