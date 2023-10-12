Volcon Grunt Evo fat-wheeled e-moto quietly belts into the wild

Volcon e-Powersports has upgraded its chunky-wheeled Grunt electric farm bike launched in 2020 with improved suspension and seating for better bump absorption, a motor and battery change, and a Gates Carbon Belt drive for stealthier off-road adventuring.

The original Grunt launched with a 37-kW mid-drive motor for a top speed of 60 mph on the dirt, though the production model toned down those figures to 25 kW and 40 mph, respectively. For the 2023 Grunt Evo, Volcon has opted for a 60-V/8-kW motor, with four drive modes available – though the top speed remains at 40 mph (64 km/h).

Battery capacity has been bumped to 2.3 kWh, with regen braking contributing to the promised 70+ mile (112.6-km) per-charge range. An additional battery can be had if you need more riding between top-ups. The motor and battery are reported to be IP67-rated for resistance to water, sand and snow ingress.

As mentioned in the opener, owners can now look forward to a cleaner, quieter ride thanks to ditching the chain drive of old for a low-maintenance carbon belt.

The Grunt Evo swaps chain for Gates Carbon Belt drive Volcon e-Powersports

The Grunt Evo is now leaner and lighter too. It's still built around an Exo-Arch frame but Volcon has managed to shave the weight by almost 20% compared to the original, helped by a lighter swingarm. The e-moto also features new stylized fairings for an even more aggressive look and improved battery protection.

A 43-mm inverted suspension fork and custom-tuned coilover monoshock at the rear from Walker Evans Racing soak up uneven terrain, and a new ergonomic seat should improve rider comfort. The repositioned footpegs are also new, and are reported to offer improved durability.

The Grunt Evo was launched back in April, but only started shipping to dealers and distributors at the beginning of this month. Pricing starts at US$5,999, and optional extras include gold anodized front forks, rear racks, a tow hitch for hauling up to 750 lb (340 kg) and an extra battery. Maximum weight capacity is 400 lb (181.5 kg).

Product page: Volcon Grunt Evo