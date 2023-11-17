Yadea rolls out fast-charging Kemper electric motorcycle

Having to stop and wait for an e-moto battery to recharge can sure take the joy out of clean riding. But Chinese e-mobility multinational Yadea is looking to change that with the Kemper performance bike, which can be fast-charged to 80% in just 10 minutes.

The Kemper follows the EICMA 2022 launch of an entry level e-moto called the Keeness VFD, which debuted with a 10-kW motor for a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) and a dual removable battery packs reported good for up to 129 km (80 miles) of per-charge range.

The new electric motorcycle is all about performance, and that starts with a 320-volt/20-Ah lithium-iron-phosphate battery supplied by CATL that supports DC fast charging to 80% capacity in just 10 minutes, or 100% in 18 minutes – meaning more time on the road, though range estimates have not been given at this time. The charging framework is also compatible with Type 2 and CCS connectors for more flexibility.

Yadea says that the Kemper boasts "fast charging, exceptional performance, intelligent control, and outstanding stability, offering riders an unparalleled electric motorcycle experience" Yadea

The mid-drive motor gets a serious bump to 23 kW (40 kW peak), which is paired with a "highly efficient IGBT controller with up to 98% efficiency" for 570 Nm (420 lb.ft) of torque at the rear wheel, a sprint to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h (99.5 mph).

Yadea has included a KYB inverted fork and KYB mid-mount shock to help smooth out uneven surfaces, and there's Bosch ABS braking with a four-piston Brembo caliper to the front and a dual-piston flavor to the rear, plus Bosch traction control.

The Kemper's 23-kW mid-drive motor enables a top speed of 160 km/h Yadea

The bike sports a 7-inch TFT dash with companion app control, remote unlock, GPS tracking, anti-theft measures. A 1080p dashcam is cooked in too, with video stabilization and automatic saving of before and after footage in the event of a collision.

Yadea hasn't revealed pricing or availability information, but the video below gives a brief taste of what's to come.

LATEST YADEA KEMPER⚡Electric Motorcycle Revolution Unveiled at EICMA 2023

Product page: Yadea Kemper