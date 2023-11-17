Yadea rolls out fast-charging Kemper electric motorcycle
Having to stop and wait for an e-moto battery to recharge can sure take the joy out of clean riding. But Chinese e-mobility multinational Yadea is looking to change that with the Kemper performance bike, which can be fast-charged to 80% in just 10 minutes.
The Kemper follows the EICMA 2022 launch of an entry level e-moto called the Keeness VFD, which debuted with a 10-kW motor for a top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) and a dual removable battery packs reported good for up to 129 km (80 miles) of per-charge range.
The new electric motorcycle is all about performance, and that starts with a 320-volt/20-Ah lithium-iron-phosphate battery supplied by CATL that supports DC fast charging to 80% capacity in just 10 minutes, or 100% in 18 minutes – meaning more time on the road, though range estimates have not been given at this time. The charging framework is also compatible with Type 2 and CCS connectors for more flexibility.
The mid-drive motor gets a serious bump to 23 kW (40 kW peak), which is paired with a "highly efficient IGBT controller with up to 98% efficiency" for 570 Nm (420 lb.ft) of torque at the rear wheel, a sprint to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h (99.5 mph).
Yadea has included a KYB inverted fork and KYB mid-mount shock to help smooth out uneven surfaces, and there's Bosch ABS braking with a four-piston Brembo caliper to the front and a dual-piston flavor to the rear, plus Bosch traction control.
The bike sports a 7-inch TFT dash with companion app control, remote unlock, GPS tracking, anti-theft measures. A 1080p dashcam is cooked in too, with video stabilization and automatic saving of before and after footage in the event of a collision.
Yadea hasn't revealed pricing or availability information, but the video below gives a brief taste of what's to come.
Product page: Yadea Kemper
