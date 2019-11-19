Zapp's striking i300 electric scooter rolls into production

Just over a year ago, UK startup Zapp revealed an eye-catching electric scooter called the i300 that promised enormous torque and fast acceleration. Now the city roller has entered production, with the first deliveries expected to start in late Q4.

"With thrilling performance as i300’s core feature, we are pleased with the market’s positive feedback so far and believe Zapp will be the performance city bike of choice for European city dwellers," said Zapp CEO and co-founder Swin Chatsuwan.

The i300's aluminum load-bearing exoskeleton with a chrome-moly steel tube support structure makes for a lightweight scoot for rider and passenger, coming in at a ready-to-ride weight of 90 kg (198 lb). And those wanting a unique look can take advantage of the reported 2.5 million plus color, graphics, seating and curated options available.

The i300 e-scooter is built around a striking Z-shaped aluminum exoskeleton Zapp

"Unlike any other city bikes and scooters before, the i300 patented component arrangement results in the vehicle’s center of mass being as low as the wheel, ensuring the best handling there ever is in the vehicle of its kind," the company said.

The electric city runabout's motor offers 14 kW max output at 6,755 rpm in Zapp mode, and 587 Nm of torque at the rear wheel. Zapp is promising superbike-like acceleration and riding dynamics from its e-scooter, which shapes up as a standstill to 50 km/h sprint of 2.35 seconds, and up to 70 km/h in 4.1 secs. The top (electronically governed) speed of 96 km/h (60 mph) can be reached in 4.9 seconds.

The i300 has a dual battery setup that gives between 60-90 km (37-56 mi) of range per charge when both are in Eco mode, with Zapp saying that range can be extended by as much as 20 percent thanks to regen braking. Each battery pack weighs in at 5.5 kg (12 lb) and has a capacity of 1.25 kWh.

The battery units can be removed from the chassis and charged at the office or in the home over any standard 110/240 V outlet. This setup is said to use the "least number of battery cells per vehicle and per miles traveled." Full recharge time from empty is less than 4 hours.

The dual removable battery units offer a per charge range of up to 90 km Zapp

Elsewhere, the 1,397-mm (55-in) wheelbase e-scooter features an upside-down front fork with 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel and a single-sided swing arm spring to the rear with 30 mm (1.18 in) of travel. The 14-inch rims are wrapped in 120/70 R14 (front) and 140/60 R14 (back) tires, stopping power comes courtesy of front and rear disc brakes, and there's dual-sensor ABS included too.

Zapp's solar-powered assembly plant in Thailand is now open, and the production i300 can be had for an on-the-road starting price of £5,250 (about US$6,795), and can be secured now for a deposit of £500. The first thousand Launch Edition e-scooters will come with diamond cut wheels, special graphics and a numbered plate.

Source: Zapp