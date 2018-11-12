Comedy is universal – even if we don't all agree on what is and isn't funny. It brings people together. Plus, for me, it was about getting the right people on there, the right balance of personalities. You want people who are likable, but also knowledgeable. That was the thing I actually gave the most thought to, in terms of who to approach about hosting it with me. I think we got that right. There's something, and someone, for everyone.