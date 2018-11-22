This particular diagnostic tool will most likely become just a part of a larger arsenal that looks set to help clinicians better detect the very earliest stages of cognitive decline. Earlier this year an AI algorithm was revealed that had been trained to predict Alzheimer's disease at an early stage from a variety of diagnostic data. It was suggested that the more data points a system such as this could study, the better its predictions would be, and this kind of new MRI breakthrough is exactly the kind of additional small biomarker that will help these algorithms.