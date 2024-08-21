'Guitar capo 2.0' gives you five different note options per string

The humble capo has graced the gig bags of performing musicians for decades, clamping down to change the overall key of a guitar in a single, swift motion. Now, a new take on the capo opens up whole new musical worlds of alternate tunings.

First things first, and to answer a question that's nagged me forever, it's pronounced 'kaypo,' not 'kahpo' – and derived from the Italian 'capotasto,' meaning 'head of fretboard.'

Even non-musicians will probably recognize these handy little jiggers, which come in several different design flavors and effectively allow you to shorten the strings of a guitar, bass, mandolin, bouzouki or similar instrument. They re-tune the whole instrument at once, letting practical (or lazy) guitarists quickly jump to a new key without having to twiddle any of the tuning pegs.

Axexel's 'Freestyle Voyager 1' capo takes a similar approach, but treats each string separately.

FreeStyle™ Voyager 1, explanation of component parts

Where a traditional capo clamps down on top of the fretboard, the Freestyle clamps to the sides, and gives each string an individual 'hammer,' with the option of four different notes. You can choose between locking down on one of three consecutive frets, with the hammers adjustable to lock down at the perfect spot to eliminate buzzing – or leave the hammer off altogether to let a string ring at its open pitch.

All contact with the instrument is rubberized, naturally, to make sure nothing gets scratched up or dented, and the gaps between the hammers are spring-loaded to remain equally spaced even as it moves up and down a variable-width neck that changes as it gets closer to the body. A separate version is designed to handle super-wide classical and 12-string guitar necks.

Lockable, slideable hammers give multiple options for each string Axexel

The result: well, firstly, a hideously ugly attachment sprouting from an instrument you probably chose at least partially based on its gorgeous appearance – but it's not like traditional capos improve the look of a guitar, so let's not dock too many marks there.

And secondly, you get a world of new flexible tuning options that'll completely change the character and creative potential of the instrument.

Indeed, the way the hammers lock in place, you could say there's actually a fifth option for each string – laying the hammer on it gently to mute it, allowing a simple, quick transition, for example, between drop D tuning and a Keith Richards-style five-string open G.

It's not a visually elegant solution in its current form, but I can see this device being a wonderfully interesting creative tool for songwriters, as well as a flexible and practical shortcut for performers.

So how much, and where do you get it? Well, a lot, and through the Axexel newsletter, it would seem. Jazz guitarist, teacher and inventor Ben 'BenJammin' Ryan says the FreeStyle Voyager 1 has cost a fair whack to develop, and the first 50 units are "nearing completion and ready to be sold as a high-value limited edition" for early adopters.

Allows access to an enormous range of tuning options Axexel

Beyond that, there's plans for a cheaper mass-produced version, provided the interest is there. Personally, I'm fascinated by this odd machine and would love to get my hands on one. Very neat thinking!

Source: Axexel