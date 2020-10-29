Moog invites tinkerers to build and play its most affordable synthesizer

Mere days after launching a 100-year anniversary tribute to the almost magical hands-off wonder created by Leon Theremin, Moog Music is back with a limited re-issue of an all-analog synthesizer you put together yourself.

The Werkstatt-01 analog synthesizer was first introduced as part of an engineering workshop at Moogfest 2014, and was created as an educational tool for teaching electronics assembly. Moog modified the design to make it suitable for assembly outside of a workshop setting and subsequently offered the kits for a very limited release.

The modder-friendly synth kit has since been used in STEM classrooms and served the tinkering needs of competitors in the annual Georgia Tech Hackathon.

Moog says that the research and design that went into the analog synth's circuitry, coupled with an increasing demand for more semi-modular analog instruments, fueled the development of the Mother-32, DFAM, Grandmother, Matriarch and Subharmonicon sound machines.

As before, the Werkstatt-01 comes as an easy to assemble kit that doesn't require the future analog synth wizard to have any experience in electronics, and is introduced as the "perfect onramp to increased personal creativity."

The Werkstatt-01's all-analog circuitry delivers the classic and futuristic synthesized sounds that Moog is known for Moog Music

The all-analog synthesizer features a full-range analog oscillator with selectable waveforms, offers a whole host of sonic possibilities from the onboard ladder filter, a wide sweep range from the included the analog low-frequency-oscillator circuit, and control over shape dynamics from the two-stage envelope generator with sustain.

The 9 x 6-inch (22.8 x 15.2-cm) black box sports a patch header for control voltage (CV) exploration, but Moog has also bundled in a CV Expander too, which allows for patching of inputs and outputs using the dozen 3.5-mm jacks to create new signal pathways while also catering for connection to other Moog semi-modular synthesizers, Eurorack setups or drum machines.

Back in 2014, it would have cost lucky buyers some US$329 to get their hands on the Werkstatt-01, but now Moog Music has reduced the price tag to just $199 and thrown in that CV Expander module – making this the cheapest Moog on the market, albeit for a limited time only.

You can see music producer Max Ravitz experiment with a bunch of connected Workstatt-01s in the video below.

Werkstatt-01 | Hivemind

Product page: Werkstatt-01 Analog Synthesizer Kit and CV Expander