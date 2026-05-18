This radical approach to guitar frets could unlock the custom axe of your dreams

Turkey-based upstart Shark Instruments is taking the fight to higher-end guitar makers with advanced manufacturing capabilities. Its latest industry-first feature: adjustable frets.

The frets on the neck profoundly shape how a guitar sounds and feels to play. The height of the frets directly determines action. That's the distance between the string to the fretboard – a lower action requires less effort to play and is suitable for blazing fast shredding, while some rhythm players prefer a higher action setup for greater clarity.

Now, you can't easily change the height of your frets without an involved process like sanding them down and then crowning them to re-establishing their curved profile. It ain't easy, and it takes a skilled luthier to do a good job. Shark's doing frets completely differently from anyone else, so you can quickly find the action that suits your playing style.

Shark Neck System | Titanium Core, Adjustable Frets, Any Profile | Shark Guitars | Guitar v2.0

Each fret on a Shark neck can be height adjusted by simply twisting a hex key, allowing you to dial in a setting without the need for laborious sanding or refinishing. That's unheard of in the world of stringed instruments.

While you can use a metal straightedge to ensure your frets are level, the company also makes a calibration device which guides you as you adjust the frets with audio and visual cues to get them all at the same height. You can also adjust string height at the titanium nut and the bridge for more precise control.

The hex-key-based adjustment system means you don't need to sand down or re-finish your frets to adjust their height Shark Instruments

These necks can be had in 22- and 24-fret configurations, and you can choose between stainless steel and titanium frets. They can even be replaced easily without specialized tools.

And since it's a modular neck, you can swap it out anytime for another that has the frets set up differently, within seconds. Shark lets you order your guitar, as well as additional necks with a range of shapes and with your choice of radius and thickness.

The frets can be had in stainless steel or titanium, and you can easily drop in replacements when the time comes Shark Instruments

That's over and above all the other neat features this brand offers with its modular guitars. You can swap out the pickup modules, and drop in 'FX cards' that act as effects pedals to color your sound. The entire guitar can also be easily disassembled to pack it up for safe transport.

As you'd expect, this'll all cost you – be prepared to spend upwards of US$4,000 for a Shark guitar, with the neck itself starting at around $750. That's what you'll pay for a lot of flagship models from heavyweight manufacturers like Gibson, Fender, and Ibanez. You won't get name brand recognition right away with a Shark axe, but you should be able to get an instrument that's more personalized and flexible than something you order from even a custom shop.

Source: Shark Instruments (Facebook)