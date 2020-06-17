Cable-free audio system puts a mixing desk in your pocket

Swiss engineers have developed a new wireless audio system for musicians called the T.One, which offers low latency transmission and the ability to control the mix through a mobile app.

I've been using the Relay wireless guitar system from Line 6 pretty much since it was released in 2016, but there's no support for XLR microphones and I need to manually tweak levels when playing with other musicians. The T.One system, which startup Tyxit is funding on Kickstarter, supports both 0.25-inch instrument and XLR connectors – so the transmitters can be plugged into guitars, basses, keyboards, electric drums and microphones for vocals and acoustic drums – and puts mix control at your fingertips courtesy of an iOS/Android app.

The wireless connection between transmitter and receiver is over a proprietary protocol on the 5.8 GHz ISM radio band that's said to offer under 2 ms of latency for a wireless range of up to 100 ft (30 m). Up to 10 transmitters can be simultaneously connected to each receiver, which gives enough configuration freedom for whole band setups using a single receiver. The hardware is dust- and water-resistant and unit battery life is reported to be up to eight hours per two hour charge over USB-C.

The app currently allows users to set which transmitters to control using a security code, adjust the gain of each signal, save presets by band or song, tweak master volume in live mode and more. Additional functionality – such as EQ and effects – are promised upon achieving funding campaign stretch goals. The developers are also looking at enabling on-the-fly recording to a mobile device or music production software running on a Mac or PC.

Sound quality is paramount for such systems, and Tyxit uses a proprietary audio codec for the promise of high fidelity at 24-bit/48-kHz resolution across the 20 Hz to 20 kHz audio frequency range.

Kickstarter pledges for the T.One system – comprising a transmitter and receiver, the mobile app and full access to all features for a year (which suggests a subscription model thereafter) – start at CHF234 (about US$245). If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in January 2021. The video below has more.

