Cable-free audio system puts a mixing desk in your pocket

By Paul Ridden
June 17, 2020
Swiss engineers have developed a new wireless audio system for musicians called the T.One, which offers low latency transmission and the ability to control the mix through a mobile app.

I've been using the Relay wireless guitar system from Line 6 pretty much since it was released in 2016, but there's no support for XLR microphones and I need to manually tweak levels when playing with other musicians. The T.One system, which startup Tyxit is funding on Kickstarter, supports both 0.25-inch instrument and XLR connectors – so the transmitters can be plugged into guitars, basses, keyboards, electric drums and microphones for vocals and acoustic drums – and puts mix control at your fingertips courtesy of an iOS/Android app.

The wireless connection between transmitter and receiver is over a proprietary protocol on the 5.8 GHz ISM radio band that's said to offer under 2 ms of latency for a wireless range of up to 100 ft (30 m). Up to 10 transmitters can be simultaneously connected to each receiver, which gives enough configuration freedom for whole band setups using a single receiver. The hardware is dust- and water-resistant and unit battery life is reported to be up to eight hours per two hour charge over USB-C.

Up to 10 transmitters can be wirelessly connected to one receiver
Up to 10 transmitters can be wirelessly connected to one receiver

The app currently allows users to set which transmitters to control using a security code, adjust the gain of each signal, save presets by band or song, tweak master volume in live mode and more. Additional functionality – such as EQ and effects – are promised upon achieving funding campaign stretch goals. The developers are also looking at enabling on-the-fly recording to a mobile device or music production software running on a Mac or PC.

Sound quality is paramount for such systems, and Tyxit uses a proprietary audio codec for the promise of high fidelity at 24-bit/48-kHz resolution across the 20 Hz to 20 kHz audio frequency range.

Kickstarter pledges for the T.One system – comprising a transmitter and receiver, the mobile app and full access to all features for a year (which suggests a subscription model thereafter) – start at CHF234 (about US$245). If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in January 2021. The video below has more.

TYXIT T.ONE | Wireless Audio system to set musicians free

Source: Tyxit

