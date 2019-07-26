Loncin, for its part, will not only have a chance to showcase its quality production capabilities, it'll also get access to MV Agusta's design team, which has been churning out achingly gorgeous butt-jewelery pretty much since the company first began. One of Loncin's consumer brands is called Voge, and Loncin wants to have something around the 800cc range to take into the premium segment. MV will do the design work for an entire new family of Voge bikes, sharing some tech along the way.