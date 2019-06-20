So, Harley has been scrambling to build itself a business that will survive the coming decades. The first indications came back in 2013 when it started talking about building learner bikes and electrics, which turned into the Street 500 and Livewire bikes. In 2018, we saw the brand begin firing wildly at different segments, announcing adventure and nakedbike concepts, and even electric bicycles as part of a "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" strategy designed to reach out to anyone with their original hip joints still intact and a few new bike purchases left in them.