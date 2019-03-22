In pictures: Wondrous wheels and more, at the 2019 North American Handmade Bicycle ShowView gallery - 79 images
Last weekend, the annual North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) took place in sunny Sacramento, California. Once again, we were there, checking out all the beautiful, unusual and just plain innovative bikes. Scroll down to see some of the best for yourself.
Now in its 15th year, NAHBS attracts boutique bicycle builders from all over the world. This year's show featured around 210 exhibitors, hailing not only from the US but also countries such as Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Russia and Taiwan.
Over the past week, we've featured some of the more interesting bikes and other products that we came across. These have included a track bike made from an exciting new material known as Super Magnesium, a cruiser bike made of old wine barrels, an electric-assist semi-recumbent that can be taken apart for travel, a system that allows Pinion gearbox users to shift gears using standard levers, bikes with wooden-tube frames, and lights that are built into the wheel hubs' quick release skewers.
For a quick recap of all those, but more importantly for a peek at what else the event had to offer, just pay a visit to the photo gallery.
Show website: NAHBS
