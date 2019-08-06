In further laboratory tests the research showed the treatment to be effective on human metastatic melanoma cells – in this instance, cells taken from patients with melanoma brain metastases. It is very early days for the research, and of course it hasn't yet been shown to be effective, or safe, in human patients so don't expect to see a clinical outcome for at least 10 years. However, as a proof-of-concept model demonstrating the potential for effective nanoparticle cancer vaccines, the research is certainly compelling.