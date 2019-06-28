The control center saw use during the Gemini Program as the newly-formed agency first learned how to deal with the harsh reality of keeping both spacecraft and astronauts safe in space. The Apollo missions followed, and after that Skylab, and finally the paradigm-shifting Space Shuttle program. All were shepherded by the efforts of experts toiling away within the MCC. There have been moments of great euphoria, as with the Apollo 11 Moon landing, tempered by times of loss and despair.