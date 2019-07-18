NASA celebrates Moon landing with immersive Apollo-era panoramasView gallery - 11 images
Only 12 people have ever set foot on the Moon, so for the rest of us photos and videos will have to suffice. Now NASA has stitched together images taken during the Apollo missions to provide a more expansive look through the eyes of the astronauts taking part.
The panoramas were put together by imagery experts at NASA's Johnson Space Center as part of the agency's 50-year anniversary celebrations of the historic Moon landing missions. As the only geologist to walk on the Moon, Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt then gave the panoramas a tick of approval for the perspective they offer.
"The Valley of Taurus-Littrow on the Moon presents a view that is one of the more spectacular natural scenes in the Solar System," Schmitt said of panorama showing views from his Moon base Station 5 at the Taurus-Littrow landing site, seen below.
NASA has also compiled those images into an immersive 360-degree photo, which users can click and spin their way through over at its Facebook page.
Click through to the gallery to see more of these incredible Apollo-era panoramas.
