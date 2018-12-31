Designed to be optionally piloted with autonomous launch, flight and landing capabilities, each Dream Chaser spaceplane is expected to be reused at least 15 times and be able to carry 5,500 kg (12,100 lb) of cargo to the space station each time. This could be basic but essential supplies like food and water, along with more delicate loads such as scientific samples. It can also retrieve up to 3,400 kg ( around 7,400 lb) of waste from the space station each time it departs before disposing of it by burning it up in the atmosphere.