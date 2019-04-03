However, one thing is clear, the Clipper will not go into orbit around Europa. Not only would that be much too expensive in terms of propellant, but the area is far too radioactive for the probe's electronics. Instead, the spacecraft will orbit Jupiter and carry out a series of 45 close flybys of the moon, during which it will study the characteristics and chemistry of the ice crust and the Europan world ocean, as well as the general geology of the moon.