That particular instrument, which is expected to launch from French Guiana sometime in 2019, will play a massive role in the study of exoplanets, such as those making up the TRAPPIST-1 system discovered last year. Poised to take over from Hubble as NASA's premier orbiting telescope, the JWST spans the size of a tennis court and will be equipped with advanced tools to study the atmospheres of these distant worlds. These include temperature measurements, investigating the chemical compositions of atmospheres and other signs that indicate whether these planets could host forms of life.