Its main function is to carry the rover's turret or "hand," which it uses to collect samples and make close-up studies on or below the Martian surface. This includes the SHERLOC instrument, which uses spectrometers, a laser, and a camera to search for organic compounds and minerals that may have been affected by microbial life; and the WATSON camera that works with SHERLOC like a geologist's hand-lens as it magnifies and records textures of rock and soil targets. Another turret instrument is PIXL, which looks for signs of past life in Martian rocks and soil.