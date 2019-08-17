This is similar to previous designs, but the clever part is that the core samples use lightweight one-off bits that are hollow and carry a sample tube. When the drill presses the bit into a rock, the core sample is collected in the tube and then the bit breaks off. The bit and the sample tube are then returned to the carousel, which then moves it to a different part of the rover, where an internal robotic arm takes the bit and tube and places them inside the sealed collection vessel that will later be left on the surface.