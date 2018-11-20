According to NASA, this presents many challenges to the teams tasked with bringing the Mars 2020 lander down safely, but advances since the Curiosity rover landed in 2012 allows the space agency to operate in landing zones that are half the size. The biggest advance has been the development of Terrain Relative Navigation (TRN) that will provide the "sky crane" carrying the lander the ability to steer itself to avoid landing hazards. However, this still requires further analysis that will continue into late 2019 to find the precise site for the landing.