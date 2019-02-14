The third branch of the mission will examine a major mystery a little closer to home – how common are the ingredients for life in the Milky Way? Astronomers will use SPHEREx to study millions of stars in our cosmic neighborhood, searching for the telltale signatures of water and organic molecules like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and methanol, which are essential for life as we know it. In particular, the telescope will look for these compounds in places where new stars and planets are forming.