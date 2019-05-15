Thanks to €9 million (US$10 million) worth of funding raised from both new and existing investors, Nawa will be putting an ultracapacitor production line into its facility in Aix-en-Provence, France, which will go into action by the end of the year and is expected to ramp up to a capacity of 100,000 cells per month. The company says the global ultracapacitor market is sitting at around €500 million (US$560 million) right now, but is projected to grow between 400-600 percent in the next five years.