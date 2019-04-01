"Projectors used to be bulky, noisy and expensive – but the laser module in Nebra AnyBeam is tiny, efficient and affordable," said Aaron Shaw of Nebra – the same folks behind the JustBoom amps we tried in 2017. "Now you can fit all the kit you need to watch movies on the big screen in your pocket. And while AnyBeam may be small, the picture isn't. These projectors can create a perfectly sharp image up to 150 inches size and beyond with absolutely no need to focus. All you have to do is find a surface big enough."

