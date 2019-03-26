According to the team's calculations, new storms appear on Neptune every four to six years. While two years is the average lifespan, six years seems to be the maximum. The researchers also conducted simulations of 8,000 dark spots and matched them to 256 archival images, to get an estimate of how many Hubble would detect. They concluded that the telescope would be able to notice about 70 percent of storms that last a year, and up to 95 percent of those with two-year lifespans.