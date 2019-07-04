These specific killer T cells were found nestled in with neural stem cells, and more strikingly, were found to secrete an inflammation-promoting substance that put a halt to the new generation of nerve cells. The research also found evidence to suggest these killer T cells had not just accidentally crossed the blood-brain barrier, but showed signs of being drawn to the specific location by target antigens. So this process is not simply due to an age-related weakening of the blood-brain barrier, but instead it points to an as yet unknown process that may be fundamentally triggered by aging.