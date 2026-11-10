New Atlas: Now available in Dark Mode :)

Some things just make me unreasonably happy, and I'm stoked to share this one: night owls like myself will appreciate the latest feature we've added to the site: a light/dark mode switch that should make New Atlas much easier on your eyes at night.

You'll find it up top next to the site search icon: a little sun/moon button. Press it once, it'll flip from light to dark or flop from dark to light. Press it repeatedly, and the site will go into what I call Disco Mode.

Perhaps the best bit is that you don't have to press it at all; if your device or browser has a dark mode setting, and you've turned it on, the site will now show up in dark mode automatically.

I have to confess, I was originally planning to roll this feature out as a treat for our ad-free New Atlas Plus subscribers. But when I told my 12-year-old son Max I thought it'd be a nice thing to do for our biggest fans, he said "oh, I see, you're basically going to tell people pay us money, or else we'll hurt your eyes." I ... didn't have a great answer for that, so in the name of salvaging some small morsel of respect from the next generation, we've rolled it out for everyone!

So if you suddenly don't recognize the place, that might be why, and the little button near the top right should put things back just the way they were if that's your preference. I hope you find it as useful and pleasant as I do.

While we're at it, if there's anything else you'd like to see on New Atlas ... Well, the comments section below is probably as good a place as any to open that discussion. No promises, but we'll be listening!