So I'll probably switch to iCloud backup for my photos. I have to be honest – this fills me with a certain amount of dread. Like iTunes, iCloud has been a notable exception to the old "it just works" mantra, beloved of snooty Apple fans (whom I don't count myself among). I've always found it somewhat buggy with endless prompts to sign in. But Apple is sticking with $9.99 per month for 2 TB storage, while offering 200 GB – still more than my needs – for $2.99 per month. I've done the math. It wasn't hard.