Hyundai has brought forth a new generation for the Veloster coupe with an all-new 2019 model year design for the car alongside a turbocharged option and a new, high-performance model under Hyundai's N lineup. Also in Detroit is the Veloster special edition made for the upcoming Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp movie.







The new 2019 Hyundai Veloster retains the car's popular two-plus-one door body design, with an extra right-side door to ease access to the small car. The exterior of the Veloster is much the same as the outgoing model's was, but there are significant differences in the details. Air curtains on the front fascia are more pronounced and, Hyundai says, are functional. The grille is also different, going from the cascade of the former Hyundai look into a mesh for the new generation.

Larger fenders and a more stretched look also set this new Veloster apart from its previous generation. The roofline of the 2019 Veloster is also lower than its predecessor and that is further accentuated by the even beltline that begins at the forward fenders and moves back to the rear fender bulges. The rear diffuser wing is also more pronounced and becomes even more so on the special Turbo and N variants. Inside, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster features unique color schemes and materials usage for each trim level.

The standard engine for the 2019 Hyundai Veloster will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder running on an Atkinson cycle for better fuel efficiency. This will likely translate into disappointing performance, though, with the peak 147 horsepower (110 kW) of the engine coming at a very high 6,200 rpm and the maximum 132 lb-ft (179 Nm) of torque coming at 4,500 rpm. Both a six-speed manual and a six-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission are available.

Torque vectoring control (through braking) is standard equipment on all 2019 Veloster models. This active cornering system uses the electronic stability control (ESC) system to improve cornering by using input from the wheel-speed sensors to apply braking force to the inside front wheel in hard cornering. This pushes power to the outside front wheel to reduce understeer and improve corner exit acceleration as well as inside wheel grip force.

Control is further improved through a revised steering system with better calibration and more precise feedback and control. Weld points on the steering rack were improved to decrease flex under cornering stresses.

Every 2019 Veloster model has advanced safety features available as options, including forward collision warning and automatic braking for crash mitigation, lane-keeping assistance, high beam lighting assistance, and driver attention warning systems. A rearview parking camera and complete suite of airbags are standard equipment.

Infotainment is provided by the latest-generation Hyundai suite. This includes the top-end infotainment option with BlueLink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and app integration capabilities on a seven-inch color display. A driver's head-up display is available in all Veloster models, as is Qi-based smartphone wireless charging.

The good news is that the new 2019 Hyundai Veloster features both a special Turbo and a high-performance N variant.

Veloster Turbo

The Veloster's Turbo model upgrades the engine to a much more likable 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that outputs 201 hp (150 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 196 lb-ft (266 Nm) of torque at just 1,500 rpm. Torque continues in a wide band all the way up to 4,500 rpm. What's more, the horsepower rating for the Veloster Turbo comes through regular octane fuel, not high-octane options.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Turbo and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is optional. Both are in-house designs by Hyundai and the dual-clutch auto includes steering-mounted paddle shifters and SHIFTRONIC gear control. Active Sound Design in the Veloster Turbo allows different powertrain sound characteristics inside the cabin, which are controlled through drive modes that include Normal, Sport, and Smart. The driver selects these to control both interior sound quality from the engine as well as throttle and transmission responses.

The sport-tuned dynamics of the Veloster are enhanced in the Veloster Turbo model, which has McPherson strut front suspension utilizing coil springs, gas shock absorbers, and a 24-mm diameter front stabilizer bar. Electric power steering adjusts to driving conditions to add more or less steering precision, depending on need. This also improves fuel economy by removing the weight of a hydraulic pump from the engine. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Veloster Turbo can be fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires for even more performance.

Veloster N

The high-performance Hyundai Veloster N model takes things up another notch. It turbocharges the 2.0-liter engine to a muscular 275 horses (205 kW) at 6,000 rpm and up to 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) at 1,450 rpm and staying until 4,700 rpm. An intercooler keeps all this jamming and is isolated from the condenser and radiator for maximum performance. Two-stage induction keeps everything at max.



A close-ratio, short-throw six-speed manual transmission is standard and includes downshift rev matching. Carbon-coated synchro rings and gear material reinforcement allow smoother operation for the manual transmission with lower overall shift force. A double-layer facing clutch disc design for the Veloster N increases burst strength on engagement of the gears, while an active sport exhaust system with multi modes and a variable exhaust actuator is designed to keep the system sounding excellent.

N component upgrades for suspension and geometry tuning provide more road-hugging capability at higher speeds, while the zero-scrub radius gives precise steering and faster responses. Tighter corner components improve roll through hard turns and a specially-designed rear strut brace reinforces the rear multi-link suspension mount points.

The electronically-controlled suspension in the Veloster N can be tuned through driver-selected drive modes, including an added N mode for track and performance driving. An available electronically-controlled limited-slip differential can be added to further improve cornering control, reducing acceleration slip understeer with improved torque vectoring.

The standard Veloster Turbo braking system is used on the N model, but can be upgraded to oversized 13.6-inch performance rotors up front and 12.4-inch rotors in the back (345.4mm, 314.9mm).

Veloster N models will be offered in a choice of four colors for the U.S. market: Ultra Black, Chalk White, Racing Red, and an exclusive Performance Blue. Interior colors are black with N-branded molding and accents.