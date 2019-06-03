It is still very early days for the research with much more work to be done, both in understanding the link between this new immune cell and type 1 diabetes, and in comprehensively defining it. As well as paving the way for a possible diagnostic test that can identify patients at a high risk of developing type 1 diabetes, the research suggests new ways the illness could be treated. If the connection proposed by this study is validated, then the future could bring immunotherapy treatments that can specifically target these DE immune cells, and either eliminate them or stifle their ability to trigger the condition in the first place.