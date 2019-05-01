The uniquely camouflaged prototype will be pushed to its limits, forging through rivers and powering over bone-shaking terrain, while towing loads and lugging supplies and staff throughout the 14,000-hectare (54 square mile) reserve. This final stage will dot the Is and cross the Ts on more than 45,000 individual tests for the Defender, which has seen it pushed to the edge in the dunes of Dubai, the rocky trails of Moab in Utah, the mud of Eastnor in the UK, and the sub-40 degrees conditions of the Arctic.