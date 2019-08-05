Electric motorcycles, on the other hand, have really only started poking their heads into the mainstream in the last 10 years or so. And many, if not most, still use the most technically obvious shape for the giant battery packs that take up more room than anything else on the bike: a big ol' box. It's virtually impossible to create a beautiful motorcycle around a big ol' box, and finding new ways to package batteries so they don't make the eyes bleed will be one of the great challenges for the emerging e-moto industry as the slow transition from gasoline to electrons rolls on.