Rather than dismantle your home entertainment setup and carry the bulky dock and power cable with you, the Genki Covert Dock is designed to be a more portable go-between. It looks like little more than a chunky charger, with fold-out prongs that plug into a power outlet and three ports on the front. Those ports include USB-C, which plugs into the Switch console itself, HDMI, which outputs the video and audio to the display, and USB 3.1, which lets you plug in accessories and controllers.