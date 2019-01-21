The Altima-te AWD uses American Track Truck's Dominator track system, with a 380-mm-wide (15-in), 750-mm-tall (30-in) track at each corner. Getting the tracks to fit a sedan took a fair bit more work than usual, but the resulting 180-mm (7-in) flares on the wheel arches look deadly cool from the right angle, and the extra width at the bottom level gives this thing a wide and aggressive stance. Well, from low down, at least, it has a bit of a dorky look from the side but we'll give it a pass.