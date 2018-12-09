Nissan confirms production design and pricing for limited edition GT-R50View gallery - 6 images
Nissan has confirmed the final production design for the Nissan GT-R50 and opened the door for orders of the limited-edition supercar. There has been no change to the exterior of the car, apart from extra color options, from its Goodwood debut.
The collaboration between Nissan and Italdesign has culminated in a car that will sell for €990,000 (approx. US$1.13 million) before taxes and options. The prototype of the Nissan GT-R50 was first teased in late June of 2018 and then debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. Pricing was mentioned at about that time, but not finalized.
Now the final price has been set for the supercar, of which only 50 will be sold. The GT-R50 can be purchased in the gray with gold accents, as shown at Goodwood, or in any other color combination the customer wishes to specify, including the blue with gold shown in Nissan's latest release.
"The reaction from Nissan fans around the world – and potential customers of the GT-R50 – has greatly exceeded our expectations," said Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan. "These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan's engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come."
The Nissan GT-R50 limited edition will come with an engine upgrade from Nissan's GT3 racers, boosting output by 110 horsepower over the already breathtaking GT-R Nismo model. This boost pushes the car to 710 horsepower (529 kW) and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque. Performance upgrades to the transmission, suspension damping, and Brembo braking system go along with that engine boosting.
Nissan says that production and sales will begin in early 2019 and run through 2020.
Source: Nissan
