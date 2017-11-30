Nissan has put together six Star Wars show cars in conjunction with Lucasfilm for the LA Auto Show(Credit: Nissan)

Nissan used the LA Auto show as an excuse for a bit of Star Wars fan service this year, taking a bunch of Rogues, Altimas and Maximas and letting Lucasfilm's design artists tart them up into Star Wars-style spaceships. But it doesn't stop there, with Star Wars-themed augmented reality displays rolling out at showrooms across North America.







The show cars celebrate Nissan's collaboration with Lucasfilm in the lead up to December's release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Lucasfilm team's designs were sent over to Vehicle Effects in Burbank to be built by the same guys that built the recent Ecto-1 for the reboot of Ghostbusters, as well as coordinating cars for a whole bunch of Fast and Furious movies.

They've done a great job, with cute references everywhere, from the familiar shape of the X-wing with BB-8 poking his head out, to a Kylo Ren-styled Maxima that just reeks of Sith energy.

That's not the only Star Wars tie-in for fans this holiday season, mind you – Nissan dealers across North America will be running a fun augmented reality promotion for the Rogue, Maxima and Titan in the lead-up to Christmas.

Showroom visitors will have the chance to put on AR headgear and activate an experience in which Star Wars characters show you around the safety features of each vehicle.