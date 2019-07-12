The designers claim that the Norshire Mini is the world's smallest and most portable tire inflator, and it may well be, but these sorts of claims tend not to last too long, thanks to competitions and innovation. Others like the Fumpa are indeed smaller, but don't have all the features. Still, at a sleek 208 mm (8.2 in) long and 40 mm (1.6 in) in diameter, the Norshire Mini is a true go-anywhere compressor, taking up very little room in the glovebox, backpack or even on the bike (though a mounting bracket would be handy).