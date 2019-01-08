The RTX 2060 is loaded with 6 GB of GDDR6 RAM and 240 Tensor Cores, giving it a speed of up to 52 teraflops – as an example, the card can apparently run Battlefield V with ray tracing at 60 frames per second. Those Tensor Cores are designed to tap into deep neural networks to help churn out high quality images in real time, Nvidia says. The card is 60 percent faster than its last-gen counterpart, the GTX 1060, and it even outperforms the older middle-tier card, the GTX 1070 Ti.